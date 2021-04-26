Billie Joe Armstrong Picks The Best Green Day Song And Album

Billie Joe Armstrong recently participated in Vulture's "Superlatives" feature, where artists answer questions about their music and career. Unsurprisingly, two of those questions are to name your best song and album, and the Green Day frontman's answers might be surprising to some.

According to Armstrong, the band's best song is American Idiot's nearly 12-minute-long track "Jesus of Suburbia."

“‘Jesus of Suburbia’ is the one that sticks out. It’s so epic. I mean, I’m tooting my own horn, but I think it encompasses so much about my life and friendship and family, and it’s flamboyant and big and bombastic,” Armstrong confessed. “It’s one of those moments where I was feeling like I wanted to take a big risk. It’s so fun to play live, seeing how the entire crowd sings along. It’s just one of those songs.”

As for the album? The one that started it all: 1991's Kerplunk!. "At the moment, I’m going to say Kerplunk," he said. "It’s kind of autobiographical. We wrote that record when I was 18, 19 years old, and it was at a time before punk became mainstream. There’s something about it that feels like a fanzine. All of us were living together, living in bands together. It was a coming of age in a way. A song like 'Welcome to Paradise' wasn’t just about teenage heartbreak anymore. It had a lot more to do with life slapping you in the face."

Elsewhere in the interview, Armstrong reveals everything from his favorite music video to Green Day's most misunderstood album. Read the full feature here and revisit "Jesus Of Suburbia" below.