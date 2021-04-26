Just one month ago, Bindi Irwin welcomed her first child with her husband Chandler Powell. Their baby girl, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, arrived on the couple's first wedding anniversary.

Over the weekend, Bindi opened up becoming a mom without her dad, Steve Irwin. The beloved conservationist passed away in 2006 at 44-years-old after suffering a stingray injury to his heart. Bindi was just 8-years-old when she lost her dad.

"It's hard knowing that she'll never get to actually meet him," Bindi told Animal Planet in an emotional interview. "It's devastating because I'll never get to watch that connection, but I cannot wait to be able to tell beautiful Grace all of these stories about dad, to be able to share with her what an amazing father he was."