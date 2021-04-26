Feedback

Border Patrol Find More Than $4 Million Worth Of Meth In 'Funky Pickles'

By Jason Hall

April 26, 2021

More than $4 million worth of suspected methamphetamine was discovered by border patrol agents hidden inside a tractor-trailer carrying "funky pickles."

U.S. Customs and Border Protection South Texas shared a photo of the findings at the Texas International Bridge on its Twitter account last week, referring to the items as "funky pickles."

In total, border patrol agents found $4,343,000 worth of alleged methamphetamine being smuggled in a commercial shipment of fresh produce, according to a CBP.gov press release.

“This substantial quantity of hard narcotics will not make its final destination in the United States,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas. “This interdiction reinforces our officers’ role in advancing CBP’s border security mission by preventing dangerous drugs from entering and negatively impacting our communities.”

CBP officers assigned to the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge cargo facility referred a tractor/trailer hauling a commercial shipment of fresh cucumber pickles for a more thorough examination on April 17.

After undergoing a non-intrusive imaging system inspection, officers discovered 114 packages of alleged methamphetamine weighing 217 pounds concealed within the trailer.

The narcotics and the tractor/trailer were seized by CBP OFO. The case remains under investigation.

Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Patrol

