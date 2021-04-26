Border Patrol Find More Than $4 Million Worth Of Meth In 'Funky Pickles'

More than $4 million worth of suspected methamphetamine was discovered by border patrol agents hidden inside a tractor-trailer carrying "funky pickles."

U.S. Customs and Border Protection South Texas shared a photo of the findings at the Texas International Bridge on its Twitter account last week, referring to the items as "funky pickles."

In total, border patrol agents found $4,343,000 worth of alleged methamphetamine being smuggled in a commercial shipment of fresh produce, according to a CBP.gov press release.

“This substantial quantity of hard narcotics will not make its final destination in the United States,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas. “This interdiction reinforces our officers’ role in advancing CBP’s border security mission by preventing dangerous drugs from entering and negatively impacting our communities.”