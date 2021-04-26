'Cold Case Playing Cards' Go To Ohio Jails In Hopes Of Generating New Tips

Hope Dudley is pursuing a new way to keep Ohio cold cases in the spotlight — by keeping them in front of the people who are already behind bars.

Dudley is the CEO and Founder of U Can Speak For Me, a nonprofit organization that aims to help bring closure to other families of murder victims. Dudley’s own son was killed in 2007, and the case has since grown cold, Cincinnati-based Fox 19 reports.

In her latest effort, Dudley distributed packs of playing cards to jails and prisons throughout Ohio. The cards display photos of more than 100 victims, along with their name, age, date of the crime, phone numbers to call to submit tips, and other information. See what the playing cards look like online here.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction confirmed in a statement to Fox 19 that the cards have been “effective” to investigators so far.

“If you know something, no tip is too small,” Dudley told the station. “If we have over 150 unsolved homicides, that means these people are still walking around in our communities, and we need to get them off the streets before they destroy somebody else’s family.”

