Janet Jackson Super Bowl Debacle Getting 'Framing Britney Spears' Treatment

Janet Jackson's career took a nosedive after her infamous 2004 Super Bowl halftime show. Meanwhile, Justin Timberlake's career was left unscathed and the whole debacle is set to be the subject of a documentary.

Left/Right TV, the production company behind Framing Britney Spears, is reportedly working on a film chronicling the viral moment that showed Timberlake ripping off part of the pop titan’s top to unveil her nipple ring. "It's going to be all about the fallout and the suits who f*cked over Janet [at] Viacom," a source told Page Six of the project. "They're reaching out to everyone who was involved: dancers, stylists, directors. Everyone."

"They did the Britney doc without [Spears], and there’s been more interest in the Super Bowl since that documentary premiered and Justin apologized to [both Spears and Jackson recently]," the source continued.

Earlier this month, Jackson’s stylist, who prepped her look that evening, claimed that JT pushed for the "wardrobe malfunction" in an attempt to outdo Britney Spears' onstage smooth with Madonna at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards a few months earlier.

"[He] insisted on doing something bigger than their performance. He wanted a reveal," Wayne Scot Lukas confessed, adding that the concept for Jackson's outfit was initially different. The singer was set to appear in a pearl G-string inspired by one of Kim Cattrall's Sex and the City episodes. "Janet was going to be in a Rocha dress, and [Justin] was going to step on the back of her dress to reveal her butt in this pearl G-string, [but] the outfit changed a couple of days before, and you saw the magic."

Scot Lukas went on to allude that the reveal went exactly as planned. "I wouldn't call it a wardrobe 'malfunction' in a million years. It was the most functioning wardrobe in history. As a stylist, it did what it was intended to do," he explained.

After Framing Britney Spears aired, Timberlake came forward to apologize to Spears for the handling of their breakup, as well as Jackson for leaving her to deal with the aftermath. "I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed," the former boy band member wrote in the lengthy statement.