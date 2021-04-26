Justice Department Will Open Probe Of Louisville's Policing Practices

The Department of Justice is launching an investigation into the Louisville Police Department. It is the second investigation launched by the Justice Department in less than a week. The investigation comes 13 months after officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor inside her home during a botched raid by officers serving a no-knock warrant.

Only one of the three officers involved in the raid was charged. Brett Hankison, whose trial was pushed back to 2022, is facing three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree for firing shots that went through the wall and into a neighboring apartment.

The investigation will look for instances in which officers used excessive force or engaged in discriminatory actions. It will also evaluate the training the officers receive and how they are supervised by superior officers.

Last May, then-U.S. Senator Kamala Harris requested an investigation into the department. In July, the Justice Department, which was helmed by Attorney General William Barr, replied, saying that an investigation was unlikely.

Under President Joe Biden, Attorney General Merrick Garland has been proactive in using the Justice Department to probe the practices of local police forces.

Last week, Garland announced the Justice Department was launching a similar “pattern or practice” investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department.

Under President Donald Trump, the Department of Justice only launched one investigation during his four years in office.

