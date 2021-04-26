Justin Bieber’s New Hairstyle Sparks Cultural Appropriation Outrage

Fans are slamming Justin Bieber’s new look.

The “Peaches” singer is being accused of cultural appropriation after showing off his new “dreadlocks” in a series of photos shared on Instagram last night (April 25). In addition to his checkered pink and black long-sleeved shirt, red shorts, and calf-high socks, Bieber his long strands of hair in twisted tendrils akin to dreads.

Telling by the comments under the post itself, many of his Beliebers approved the look, but the consensus on Twitter seems to be that the look is problematic.

In fact, many followers were reminded of the time Bieber tried the look on back in 2016, for which he was also accused of cultural appropriation. “Being weird is fun' if u r not weird I don't like you,” he said to his detractors at the time, which many considered a "tone deaf" reply over something so sensitive.