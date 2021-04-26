Justin Bieber’s New Hairstyle Sparks Cultural Appropriation Outrage
By Regina Star
April 26, 2021
Fans are slamming Justin Bieber’s new look.
The “Peaches” singer is being accused of cultural appropriation after showing off his new “dreadlocks” in a series of photos shared on Instagram last night (April 25). In addition to his checkered pink and black long-sleeved shirt, red shorts, and calf-high socks, Bieber his long strands of hair in twisted tendrils akin to dreads.
Telling by the comments under the post itself, many of his Beliebers approved the look, but the consensus on Twitter seems to be that the look is problematic.
In fact, many followers were reminded of the time Bieber tried the look on back in 2016, for which he was also accused of cultural appropriation. “Being weird is fun' if u r not weird I don't like you,” he said to his detractors at the time, which many considered a "tone deaf" reply over something so sensitive.
Of his newly-minted dreads, one user tweeted: “Maybe if Justin Bieber went back to being pre-2017 hot again we could let his cultural appropriation slide just ONE more time... but he ain’t hot any more... so unfortunately he has to understand that his appropriation will no longer be tolerated @justinbieber.”
Another user wrote, “Just saw Justin Bieber’s story.... my guy, are you f—king serious?? He learned absolutely nothing, when it comes to cultural appropriation huh?"
Considering Bieber has previously promised to do better and learn from the culturally insensitive mistakes of his past, some fans are reasonably disappointed in him. See what else they're saying below:
Maybe if Justin Bieber went back to being pre-2017 hot again we could let his cultural appropriation slide just ONE more time... but he ain’t hot any more... so unfortunately he has to understand that his appropriation will no longer be tolerated @justinbieber pic.twitter.com/rcs9bwLAAc— j (@dullspiderwebs) April 25, 2021
justin sweetheart you have to understand that to support black people and the anti racism movement you have to be coherent to what you preach and that means not doing cultural appropriation ever— livia | cr: lâmina da assassina ✨ (@nseidenadaoxe) April 26, 2021
dreadlocks do not look good on you @justinbieber
