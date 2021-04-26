Kennywood Offers 900 Seasonal Jobs In Pittsburgh

Kennywood is offering 900 seasonal jobs in the Pittsburgh area.

The park is will offer $9 to $16 per hour at its Kennywood park, as well as its Sandcastle Waterpark and Idlewild & SoakZone, both of which will open on May 29, TribLIVE reports.

“We are in a good state right now with the limited schedule we are planning,” said Nick Paradise, Kennywood spokesman. “Based on indicators we are seeing around the country we think the demand will be to open more days and longer hours. To do that, we need lots of people. We need to boost our number of employees to deliver more of what people want.”

Employees at least 18 years old, or graduating high school seniors, will be eligible for $13 hourly pay at Kennywood and Sandcastle, while Idlewild is offering $16 hourly for similar positions.

The parks are limiting hiring to applicants 14 and older. Kennywood and Sandcastle will start 14- and 15-year-olds at $8 per hour and 16- and 17-year-olds at $9 (17-year-old recent high school graduates are eligible to make $13 per hour.)

Idlewild will offer $7.50 for 14- and 15-year-olds and $9 for 16- and 17-year-olds. Adults will be eligible to make $13 per hour, or $16 per hour at certain positions.

Photo: Getty Images