LeBron James Claps Back At Ohio Bar Owner Who Called For His NBA Expulsion

By Kelly Fisher

April 26, 2021

LeBron James clapped back at an Ohio bar who called for his expulsion from the NBA.

The owner of the bar, near Cincinnati, said on social media that he refused to play NBA games because of James, according to NBC 4.

The declaration comes after the Akron native spoke out in a since-deleted tweet in response to the officer-involved death of Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, in Columbus. After facing backlash, James further explained his tweet, demanding accountability.

On April 21, the owner of Linnie’s Pub in Delhi Township said in a Facebook post:

“If anyone wants to watch an NBA game, don’t come to Linnie’s Pub. We will not air them until LeBron James has been expelled from the NBA.”

James appeared unscathed, however, as he responded on social media on Saturday (April 24).

Retweeting a news story about the bar owner’s call, James wrote:

“Aww Damn! I was headed there to watch out game tonight and have a drink! Welp.”

Here's how James explained his thoughts, after facing backlash:

"I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate - This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY"

Photo: Getty Images

