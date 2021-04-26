Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell Spotted Hanging Out Again After Split

Are Matt James and Rachel Kirkconnell on again?

The former Bachelor couple split earlier this year following Kirkconnell's racism controversy. While James' season was airing, it was revealed on social media that Kirkconnell had attended an Antebellum south-themed frat party in 2018. She was also accused of liking and sharing racist posts on social media, as well. Kirkconnell apologized for her past behaviors on Instagram, however, James decided to call it quits with his final rose recipient.

On Saturday (April 24), James and Kirkconnell were spotted together in Santa Monica, California. In photos published by TMZ, the former item was seen grabbing a drink together at a bar called JuneShine with some friends. While there didn't appear to be any PDA between James and Kirkconnell, the reunion has sparked speculation that they're back together.

James and Kirkconnell's California reunion is the second time the pair has been spotted together since their split. They recently reunited in New York City, as well. A source told Us Weekly Kirkconnell "reached out to Matt to see if he would be open to meeting with her." Not only that, but they've reportedly “been communicating this whole time and she’s been updating him on how she’s been educating herself.”

James and Kirkconnell have both remained quiet amid the rumors that they may be getting back together. Reliable Bachelor Nation source Reality Steve, however, reports things are far from over between these two.

Photo: Getty