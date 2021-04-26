Feedback

Olivia Rodrigo Had An 'Identity Crisis' While Working For Disney Channel

By Emily Lee

April 26, 2021

Celebrities Visit People Now - November 5, 2019

While some people may have only started following Oliva Rodrigo's career after her debut single 'Driver's License' went viral, the 18-year-old multi-hyphenate talents has actually been working in the entertainment industry for almost a decade now. In a new interview with Elle, Rodrigo opened up what it's really like to grow up in the spotlight. According to Rodrigo, it's less glamorous than you may have imagined.

Rodrigo's first break out made was at just 12-years-old on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark. After working on the popular show for two years, Rodrigo revealed she experienced "an identity crisis on steroids." The then-14-year-old actress started asking herself a series of important questions, such as: "Who the f––k am I? Who cares about me? How do I treat people?"

Unlike most 14-year-olds, Rodrigo was being forced to figure out a public person to help advance her career. "Most 14-year-olds aren't in a room with adults being like, ‘So, what's your brand?'" she explained.

After a few more years of experience in the music industry, Rodrigo wants to be herself both in her personal and public lives.  "I just want to be effortless, I guess," she said. "Whether it's in my fashion or my songs or my social media, I want to just be like, ‘Yo, this is me. And I'm sometimes weird as f**k, and I'm sometimes polished and put together.' I think that's the antithesis of a brand."

Rodrigo's authenticity shows in her music, too, which is exactly what she wants. She cited The Clash, Smashing Pumpkins and No Doubt as some of her biggest musical inspirations. "I've always had that in my head: The point of music is to move you," she said. "There's something so powerful in being vulnerable and open, like, ‘This is my life, and I'm f***ing sad.' Or, ‘I'm insecure. That's what makes songwriting so special."

Photo: Getty

Chat About Olivia Rodrigo Had An 'Identity Crisis' While Working For Disney Channel

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.