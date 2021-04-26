Portland Auction House Listed Dagger Belonging To Nazi Leader For Bidding

Bob Hornstein, the director of community relations at the Jewish Federation of Greater Portland, said he reached out to O'Gallerie's owners. He wasn't able to get in contact with them.

“We don’t believe that a business or an individual should be able to profit from something like this -- it’s shameful,” Hornstein told Oregon Live. “They don’t care. They just want to make money off of it.”

He's not the only one who disagrees with the listing. Reports said Portlanders have called out the auction, as well, but remain undecided on how to go about the situation. Some suggest the dagger gets purchased so it can be sent to a Holocaust museum. Others believe ignoring the auction reduces the public attention on it.

“You can’t force these people not to sell their stuff,” Portland attorney Hank Kaplan said, who is also the son of Holocaust survivors. “I think it’s shameful, but there’s not a whole lot anyone can do about it other than point out how shameful it is.”

Photos: Getty Images