Princess Diana’s Wedding Dress To Be Displayed At Kensington Palace
By Emily Lee
April 26, 2021
A new royal style exhibit is being set up at Kensington Palace. On Monday (April 26), Historic Royal Palaces announced Princess Diana's wedding dress will be put on display at her former residence this summer.
The late royal's iconic gown was designed by Elizabeth and David Emmanual. One of the most memorable details of the beautiful dress was its 25ft train, which trailed behind Princess Diana as she made her way out of St. Paul's Cathedral with her husband, Prince Charles, on their wedding day—July 29, 1981.
Diana's sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, granted the Historic Royal Palaces permission to showcase the wedding gown as the centerpiece for the new exhibit. The temporary exhibit, titled Royal Style in the Making, will be set in the Orangery beginning on June 3.
"Our summer exhibition at Kensington Palace will shine a spotlight on some of the greatest talents of British design, whose work has been instrumental in shaping the visual identity of the royal family across the twentieth century," Matthew Storey, exhibition curator at Historic Royal Palaces, said in a statement,
"We'll be exploring how the partnership between each designer and client worked and revealing the process behind the creation of a number of the most important couture commissions in royal history," Storey continued. "While one of the highlights will undoubtedly be Diana, Princess of Wales's show-stopping Emanuel designed wedding dress, which goes on show at the palace for the first time in 25 years – we've got some real surprises up our sleeve for fashion fans!"
Elizabeth Emmanuel gushed to People about seeing her design in-person again for the first time in many years, as well. "It will be like seeing an old friend after all these years," she said. "I was looking at the images again today and I can't believe how many sequins we sewed on to the dress. This is going to be a wonderful exhibition."
Photo: Getty