Princess Diana’s Wedding Dress To Be Displayed At Kensington Palace

A new royal style exhibit is being set up at Kensington Palace. On Monday (April 26), Historic Royal Palaces announced Princess Diana's wedding dress will be put on display at her former residence this summer.

The late royal's iconic gown was designed by Elizabeth and David Emmanual. One of the most memorable details of the beautiful dress was its 25ft train, which trailed behind Princess Diana as she made her way out of St. Paul's Cathedral with her husband, Prince Charles, on their wedding day—July 29, 1981.

Diana's sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, granted the Historic Royal Palaces permission to showcase the wedding gown as the centerpiece for the new exhibit. The temporary exhibit, titled Royal Style in the Making, will be set in the Orangery beginning on June 3.