Texas Adoption Post Goes Viral ... And It Wasn't For The Cute Dog

Animal shelters always share on Facebook photos of the cute pets that are up for adoption, but one post for a shelter in Wichita Falls, Texas, caused a social frenzy.

The shelter was hoping to find a forever family for a husky named Sky, but social media users were too busy staring at animal control officer Zackry Majewski to even notice Sky.

"Wait?! There’s a dog in the picture?" one woman wrote in the Facebook post comments.

"Is Zac still up for adoption? We really need an update," another woman wrote.

"You’d think Wichita Falls was still in a drought from all the thirst in this post..." wrote one guy.

The photo from April 14 racked up 16,000 shares and 29,000 comments by people who were absolutely smitten.

“I don’t even have Facebook. People called me into the office, like my boss, and she was telling me, ‘it’s blowing up right now,’ and then it just kind of increased throughout the day,” Majewski told News Channel 6.

He also said that he had hundreds of people adding him on Instagram and Snapchat since the photo went viral.

Majewski isn't interested in modeling, but he's OK with posing for another animal photo.

“A lot of people want me to and it’s just not something I like to do but, if it helps animals get adopted, then I will. It got Sky adopted in like an hour yesterday and we had over a hundred calls on her so, it was pretty great.” Majewski said.