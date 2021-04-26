Feedback

Texas Man Arrested After Refusing To Get Out Of Burning Car

By Anna Gallegos

April 26, 2021

Law enforcement in Austin were involved in a strange standoff on Thursday, April 22.

Around 11 p.m. near The Domain in north Austin, a man locked himself inside his car following a possible domestic dispute, KXAN reported.

It's unclear who called police, but the man started yelling at officers when they surrounded his car. The man managed to drive a short distance before crashing his car in a nearby ditch.

The man refused to get out of the car even though it was stuck. He repeatedly revved his engine until the car caught on fire.

He eventually got out of the burning car and started walking away. Travis County Sheriff's deputies used their K9 officer to take the man down.

The dog bit the man several times before officers took the man into custody. EMS at the scene treated the man for "non-life-threatening" injuries before he as taken to jail.

Authorities haven't released the man's name or if he'll be charged.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Texas Man Arrested After Refusing To Get Out Of Burning Car

