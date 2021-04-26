Feedback

Thousands Of Rubber Ducks Take Over Minnehaha Creek In First-Annual Race

By Kelly Fisher

April 26, 2021

An inaugural springtime event went swimmingly over the weekend in Minneapolis.

Thousands of bright yellow rubber ducks floated down the Minnehaha Creek for the first-ever Minnehaha Rubber Duck Race on Saturday (April 24).

Field-Regina-Northrop Neighborhood Group Board members organized the race, releasing about 2,000 rubber ducks into the creek to race to the Cedar Avenue finish line. Each rubber duck was sponsored by a local business, and sponsors of the first 25 ducks to cross the finish line won a prize, Fox 9 reports.

The Field-Regina-Northrop Neighborhood Group Board (FRNNG), which focuses its resources on those three areas of Minneapolis, planned the duck-racing event with food, music and other attractions, “all for a good cause.” The organization deemed its first-annual duck-racing event a successful one.

Organizers shared a video from the event to its Facebook page following the duck race on Saturday afternoon, showing the rubber ducks and the community members cheering them on along the banks:

“1st annual FRNNG Duck Race was a huge success, with a huge community turnout!”
“Kids and adults getting into the spirit of earth day, picking up rubbish, winning prizes, eating yummy food... The best family event of the year so far thanks to all those who showed up!”
All that duck training pays off... The race winner!

1st annual FRNNG Duck Race was a huge success, with a huge community turnout! Kids and adults getting into the spirit of earth day, picking up rubbish, winning prizes, eating yummy food... The best family event of the year so far thanks to all those who showed up!

Posted by Field Regina Northrop Neighborhood Group on Saturday, April 24, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Thousands Of Rubber Ducks Take Over Minnehaha Creek In First-Annual Race

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.