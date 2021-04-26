Thousands Of Rubber Ducks Take Over Minnehaha Creek In First-Annual Race

An inaugural springtime event went swimmingly over the weekend in Minneapolis.

Thousands of bright yellow rubber ducks floated down the Minnehaha Creek for the first-ever Minnehaha Rubber Duck Race on Saturday (April 24).

Field-Regina-Northrop Neighborhood Group Board members organized the race, releasing about 2,000 rubber ducks into the creek to race to the Cedar Avenue finish line. Each rubber duck was sponsored by a local business, and sponsors of the first 25 ducks to cross the finish line won a prize, Fox 9 reports.

The Field-Regina-Northrop Neighborhood Group Board (FRNNG), which focuses its resources on those three areas of Minneapolis, planned the duck-racing event with food, music and other attractions, “all for a good cause.” The organization deemed its first-annual duck-racing event a successful one.

Organizers shared a video from the event to its Facebook page following the duck race on Saturday afternoon, showing the rubber ducks and the community members cheering them on along the banks:

“1st annual FRNNG Duck Race was a huge success, with a huge community turnout!”

“Kids and adults getting into the spirit of earth day, picking up rubbish, winning prizes, eating yummy food... The best family event of the year so far thanks to all those who showed up!”