Vaccinated American Tourists Might Be Able To Travel To Europe This Summer

American tourists will likely be able to visit Europe this summer if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, told the New York Times that all 27 members of the European Union will "unconditionally" accept any traveler who has been inoculated with a vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency.

"The Americans, as far as I can see, use European Medicines Agency-approved vaccines," she said. "This will enable free movement and the travel to the European Union."

The three vaccines currently authorized in the United States, Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson, have all been granted regulatory approval by the EMA.

The European Commission is working with U.S. officials to create an easy-to-use system to verify the vaccination status of travelers.

She did not give an exact timeline when the travel restrictions, which were put in place in March 2020, would be lifted and said that member states could impose their own restrictions on travelers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still recommending against international travel. The State Department has placed a "do not travel" advisory on roughly 80% of the countries due to coronavirus pandemic. Officials have not said when they plan to ease their guidance on international travel.

Photo: Getty Images