Feedback

VIDEO: Evacuations Ordered For Arizona Wildfire Burning In Mohave County

By Ginny Reese

April 26, 2021

Photo: ADOT

The new "Flag Fire" broke out near Kingman this past weekend, reported AZ Family.

The wildfire, which started at around 2 p.m. on Sunday, had grown to about 1,000 acres by 10:30 a.m. on Monday morning.

Evacuations were issued for the Pine Lake community, Hualapai Mountain Park, and the Hualapai Mountain Lodge by the Mohave County Sheriff's Office. There are about 200 homes covered in the evacuation order.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook:

"EVACUATION ORDERS FOR HUALAPAI MOUNTAIN PARK AND PINE LAKE COMMUNITY
A fire in the Hualapai Mountains has prompted an immediate evacuation of the Hualapai Mountain Park, Lodge, and the Pine Lake Community. Please use Hualapai Mountain Rd. and be aware of public safety vehicles responding to the area.
Hualapai Mountain Rd. is currently CLOSED at MP 10 to everyone except evacuees and first responders."

EVACUATION ORDERS FOR HUALAPAI MOUNTAIN PARK AND PINE LAKE COMMUNITY🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 A fire in the Hualapai Mountains has prompted...

Posted by Mohave County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, April 25, 2021

A shelter has been set up by the American Red Cross at the Palo Christi School, which is located at 500 Maple Street in Kingman.

If anyone needs help moving livestock, contact the Mohave County Communications Center at 928-753-0753.

Chat About VIDEO: Evacuations Ordered For Arizona Wildfire Burning In Mohave County

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.