VIDEO: Evacuations Ordered For Arizona Wildfire Burning In Mohave County

The new "Flag Fire" broke out near Kingman this past weekend, reported AZ Family.

The wildfire, which started at around 2 p.m. on Sunday, had grown to about 1,000 acres by 10:30 a.m. on Monday morning.

Evacuations were issued for the Pine Lake community, Hualapai Mountain Park, and the Hualapai Mountain Lodge by the Mohave County Sheriff's Office. There are about 200 homes covered in the evacuation order.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook:

"EVACUATION ORDERS FOR HUALAPAI MOUNTAIN PARK AND PINE LAKE COMMUNITY

A fire in the Hualapai Mountains has prompted an immediate evacuation of the Hualapai Mountain Park, Lodge, and the Pine Lake Community. Please use Hualapai Mountain Rd. and be aware of public safety vehicles responding to the area.

Hualapai Mountain Rd. is currently CLOSED at MP 10 to everyone except evacuees and first responders."