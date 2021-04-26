Feedback

VIDEO: Huge Brawl Breaks Out Inside Miami International Airport

By Zuri Anderson

April 26, 2021

Video shows a couple fights breaking out at Miami International Airport Sunday afternoon (April 25), according to Local 10.

Footage caught by a bystander shows the brawl happening near Gate 14 between two different groups of travelers. Pleas to stop the fighting and calls for security can be heard in the video.

A witness told reporters the fight in Terminal D started from an argument over available seats on the plane. They also said seven people were involved.

