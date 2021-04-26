WATCH: SpaceX Capsule With Four Astronauts Aboard Has 'Close Call' With UFO

The SpaceX Crew-2 astronauts experienced a "possible close call" with a UFO several hours after launching from Cape Canaveral on Friday (April 23.)

Space.com reports a piece of debris was unexpectedly close to the Crew Dragon capsule on Saturday (April 24) at around 1:43 p.m. local time.

"For awareness, we have identified a late breaking possible conjunction with a fairly close miss distance to Dragon," SpaceX's Sarah Gilles told the astronauts about 20 minutes before the conjunction on Friday. "As such, we do need you to immediately proceed with suit donning and securing yourselves in seats."

During the exchange, Gilles told the astronauts to return to their spacesuits and seats as a safety precaution for possible impact, which can be viewed below.