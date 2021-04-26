WATCH: SpaceX Capsule With Four Astronauts Aboard Has 'Close Call' With UFO
By Jason Hall
April 26, 2021
The SpaceX Crew-2 astronauts experienced a "possible close call" with a UFO several hours after launching from Cape Canaveral on Friday (April 23.)
Space.com reports a piece of debris was unexpectedly close to the Crew Dragon capsule on Saturday (April 24) at around 1:43 p.m. local time.
"For awareness, we have identified a late breaking possible conjunction with a fairly close miss distance to Dragon," SpaceX's Sarah Gilles told the astronauts about 20 minutes before the conjunction on Friday. "As such, we do need you to immediately proceed with suit donning and securing yourselves in seats."
During the exchange, Gilles told the astronauts to return to their spacesuits and seats as a safety precaution for possible impact, which can be viewed below.
"Copy Sarah, you want us in the suit for a possible close call," Crew-2 Astronaut Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency responded.
Gilles radioed back to the Crew-2 astronauts that the debris appeared to be passing at a farther distance than initially expected and, at around 1:44 p.m., the crew was given the all-clear that the debris had passed without incident.
"Dragon, SpaceX, we have passed TCA with no impact," Gilles said of the debris. The distance and composition of the debris was not immediately clear.
The Crew-2 astronauts managed to arrive at the space station on Saturday without any other interruptions.
Space.com reports space debris has been a growing concern for astronauts and satellites amid an increase in missions into space, including SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet project, which includes more than 1,400 satellites.
