Winner Of $2 Million Lottery Is Michigan Man Who 'Lost Everything' In Flood

Record-breaking floods destroyed a Michigan man’s home last year.

Now, he’s $2 million richer.

The 29-year-old Midland County man, who is not being publicly identified, got a boost in the rebuilding process when he he won the Michigan Lottery $2,000,000 Lucky 7’s instant game, the Michigan Lottery shared in a press release.

“Last year, I lost everything in a flood, so to win this prize is so overwhelming to me,” the winner said in a statement. “I never play $20 tickets, but when I stopped to pick up a couple things on my way to pick up my kids, the Lucky 7′s ticket caught my eye. Seven is a lucky number for me, so I decided to take a chance and bought the ticket.”

“I scratched it off when I got back to my car. When I saw I had a match, I thought: ‘Great, I won my money back!’ When I saw I had actually won $2 million, I couldn’t stop shaking,” he continued. “A few years back, I won $10,000 and I thought that was my once-in-a-lifetime shot at winning the lottery…Knowing my kids will be taken care of is the best feeling in the world.”

The winning ticket came from Anna’s Market, located on Jefferson Avenue in Midland. The man claimed his prize — a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.3 million — at the Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing, according to the release.

The $2,000,000 Lucky 7’s game started in December 2019, and Michiganders have won more than $92 million from it, according to the Michigan Lottery. Prizes range from $20 to $2 million.

Photo: Getty Images