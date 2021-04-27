Feedback

5 Moms Spark Bizarre Brawl At Ohio Chuck E. Cheese, 1 With Concealed Gun

By Kelly Fisher

April 27, 2021

Five women are criminally charged in connection with a brutal fight that broke out in a Chuck E. Cheese.

The incident happened at the Golden Gate Plaza location in Mayfield Heights. The fight broke out earlier this month, shortly before 8 p.m. on April 18. The police report shows that adults stepped in after two kids began fighting — and that’s when everything apparently went haywire.

One of the women involved in the massive brawl carried a concealed, loaded handgun. At least one of the women also carried pepper spray, Cleveland's 19 News reported Tuesday (April 27). Weapons are not allowed inside the Chuck E. Cheese restaurant.

Police body cam footage captured the chaotic scene, including the moms yelling and lunging at one another as their children cried. It took officers from four law enforcement agencies to break up the fight, according to 19 News.

The five women charged with disorderly conduct include:

  • Simone Ware
  • Dominique Ware
  • Brittnie Hill
  • Desire Thomas
  • Shekeerah Blair, who also faces a charge of carrying a concealed weapon into a prohibited place

Officers were called the children’s restaurant just before 8 p.m. on April 18 after two children started fighting and then adults got involved, according to the police report.

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

