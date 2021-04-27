On Thursday (April 29), Prince William and Kate Middleton will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary. The couple said "I do" in a lavish ceremony at Westminster Abbey back in 2011. The wedding was watched by 17.6 million in the U.K. and 2 billion more worldwide.

In honor of the royal couple's milestone anniversary, the BBC will release an hour-long documentary looking back on their special day. Royal Wedding: A Day to Remember will air on Friday (April 30) and will look back on how the extravagant day came together.

The documentary will speak with a number of people who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make William and Kate's wedding dreams come true, including their florist, the former Archbishop of Canterbury, and even some of their famous guests, including David Cameron and Sir Clive Woodward.

Seyi Obakin, CEO of the homeless charity Centrepoint, will also participate in the documentary. Obakin will give his perspective as a guest at the wedding. “You could just see in their faces the excitement of the day, but in his face, the pride that he’d come to this point, this position, in which he’s getting married to somebody that he truly loves," Obakin once said of the memorable day.

Since tying the knot back in 2011, Kate and William have welcomed three children together—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Photo: Getty