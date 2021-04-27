When the pandemic was just beginning last March, Broadway star Nick Cordero began experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms. His wife, Amanda Kloots, dropped him off at the hospital on March 30. Cordero would remain there, undergoing a series of complications from the virus, until his death at 41-years-old in July 2020.

Nearly a year after Cordero's tragic passing, Kloots is opening up about her grieving process. While chatting with Us Weekly, Kloots said "every day is different" when you're mourning. “A lot of people have said to me, ‘It gets easier [and] time helps,’ and I don’t know if I found that yet,” Kloots candidnly shared. “I still pretty much cry every day. It’s growing pains.”

Despite her enormous grief, Kloots says she's “doing everything I possibly can to stay healthy and active and happy. " Ultimately, she says, "grief is a process" and that "everybody does it differently.” While she hasn't found that it's gotten easier for her just yet, she does believe “it gets easier because you learn tools to help yourself. And in the beginning, you don’t know those tools yet."