Body Cam Video Shows Atlanta Officers Save Man Having Seizure In Fiery Car

Body cam footage captured the moment that Georgia authorities saved a man who was having a seizure while trapped inside a burning vehicle.

The Atlanta Police Department hailed its officers as heroes — “not all heroes wear capes” — in a Facebook post crediting their “life-saving” response.

It happened on Sunday (April 25), when officers responded to a car accident in which the vehicle caught fire. Once they arrived, they found the driver having a seizure, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Police pulled the driver from the vehicle and managed to get him medical attention, the department states. He’s expected to be OK.

Here’s what the Atlanta Police Department said on Monday (April 26):

“A police officer’s job is never one-dimensional. On any given day, officers can reasonably expect to respond to anything from domestic violence situations, to robberies, traffic accidents, murder scenes, gun violence incidents, and other crises during their shift…We are extremely proud of our officer's work in their life-saving measures and in preventing what could have resulted in significant damage to the other cars and structures in the area. Their reaction was nothing short of heroic. What we know for sure is that not all heroes wear capes, many wear the APD blue uniform and quietly go about their business of keeping the citizens of Atlanta safe, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week without ever being noticed. Great job to all involved.”

The Atlanta Police Department also shared body camera footage. Watch here: