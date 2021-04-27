Counting Crows Talk 'Elevator Boots,' First New Music In 7 Years

Counting Crows have returned with their first new music in seven years in the form of their new song "Elevator Boots" — one of four songs on their forthcoming new EP Butter Miracle: Suite One, due out on May 21.

As described by Counting Crows' Adam Duritz, "Elevator Boots" explores "the life of a musician." He tells iHeartRadio, "It’s just a song about loving playing rock and roll music. Music has been at the center of my life for as long as I can remember. Several of the songs in the suite deal with that from different perspectives. 'Bobby and the Rat-Kings' examines how music affects a life from the perspective of a fan. It’s the soundtrack to all our memories. 'Elevator Boots' is a glam look at the other side of that equation: the life of a musician."

The song is from the band's upcoming new project Butter Miracle: Suite One, which is their first new music since their last full-length album Somewhere Under Wonderland, which was released in 2014. The four-song set includes "Elevator Boots" (the second song on the album), as well as three other tracks, "The Tall Grass," "Angel of 14th Street" and "Bobby and the Rat-Kings."

Duritz explained to iHeartRadio of Butter Miracle: Suite One, "It’s four completely different songs that play as one continuous piece of music. The songs are like the different movements in a symphony." And as far as the title itself goes, Adam says, "It's a product/figment of my imagination."

Fans will be able to listen to Butter Miracle: Suite One on May 21.