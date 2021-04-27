Feedback

Counting Crows Talk 'Elevator Boots,' First New Music In 7 Years

By Taylor Fields

April 27, 2021

Counting Crows have returned with their first new music in seven years in the form of their new song "Elevator Boots" — one of four songs on their forthcoming new EP Butter Miracle: Suite One, due out on May 21.

As described by Counting Crows' Adam Duritz, "Elevator Boots" explores "the life of a musician." He tells iHeartRadio, "It’s just a song about loving playing rock and roll music. Music has been at the center of my life for as long as I can remember. Several of the songs in the suite deal with that from different perspectives. 'Bobby and the Rat-Kings' examines how music affects a life from the perspective of a fan. It’s the soundtrack to all our memories. 'Elevator Boots' is a glam look at the other side of that equation: the life of a musician."

The song is from the band's upcoming new project Butter Miracle: Suite One, which is their first new music since their last full-length album Somewhere Under Wonderland, which was released in 2014. The four-song set includes "Elevator Boots" (the second song on the album), as well as three other tracks, "The Tall Grass," "Angel of 14th Street" and "Bobby and the Rat-Kings."

Duritz explained to iHeartRadio of Butter Miracle: Suite One, "It’s four completely different songs that play as one continuous piece of music. The songs are like the different movements in a symphony." And as far as the title itself goes, Adam says, "It's a product/figment of my imagination."

Fans will be able to listen to Butter Miracle: Suite One on May 21.

Counting Crows

Chat About Counting Crows Talk 'Elevator Boots,' First New Music In 7 Years

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.