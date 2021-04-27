Jason Aldean & Wife Brittany's Getaway Home Is A Tropical Paradise: Photos

Jason Aldean, 44, and his wife’s Caribbean vacation home is a literal paradise.

The country superstar and his lady love Brittany Aldean whisked their family overseas to their tropical getaway home on the Turks and Caicos Islands this weekend, and by the looks of the photos, the gang had a lot of fun in the sun together.

The lovebirds posted tons of photos from their beach-ready reprieve on Instagram, including those showing the pair sharing a hammock on the beach together, hitting the waters with their kids, hanging out on a massive boat as well as those of the two enjoying drinks with their family and friends at Hemingway’s on the Beach.

In addition to the couple’s two children Navy and Memphis, Jason and Brittany also invited their parents, Jason’s sister, Kasi, and her husband, Chuck Wicks, and Dee Jay Silver and his wife, Jenna.

“Our new home away from home. I think we are gonna like it here. #turkslife,” the “She’s Country” musician captioned a picture from their vacay.

“Sometimes I just hold my babies and I can’t believe how much they’ve grown… wish I could bottle these moments,” Brittany captioned a sweet photo of her holding her little one by the water.

Scroll down for photos from Jason and Brittany’s tropical island getaway, below.