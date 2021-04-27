Lauren Alaina 'Ready' To Share Her Truth After Dropping New Single

Lauren Alaina is overwhelmed by the response to the release of her new video for "Getting Over Him," and is seemingly ready to share some more context to the track.

The almost three-minute single, which features Jon Pardi, is reportedly about the heartbreak that the singer endured in 2019 and there's more to the story than the track's lyrics. Over the weekend, Alaina, 26, took to Twitter to share a screenshot of a DM from a user who was "allegedly dating" the same person the singer was dating at the time. "To all the women who have sent me these messages, I see you. I'm sorry you went through it as well. I wish I had spoken up for you all before now. I will find a way," she captioned the screenshot, before admitting in a separate message that she is ready to come clean with the truth. "It's never too late to speak your truth. I’m ready."

Rumor has it the latest offering was specifically inspired by her two consecutive breakups: her first with fiancé Alex Hopkins, and the second with John Crist.

"I realized I had never just been out and flirted. I didn’t know how to be single," she said of the track. "A lot of times when I write a song, it’s a very specific, about a certain person, and this one’s just not. I just needed this song to represent the season of me learning to be single. I was like, ‘I need to get out and have a good time,’ which I didn’t really know how to do because I’ve been in the public eye since I was 16. But I had one little season when I got home from [appearing on] Dancing with the Stars where I would hang out and be flirty. I’ve still never kissed a boy in a bar. But the idea of it, I wrote this song about it."