Lizzo Poses Nude With Her BFFs To Celebrate Her Birthday

By Emily Lee

April 27, 2021

Happy birthday, Lizzo!

On Tuesday (April 17), the 'Truth Hurts' singer celebrated her birthday. Just like everything Lizzo does, her birthday celebrations are not to be missed.

Lizzo took to Instagram to show off her birthday shenanigans, including a trip to Las Vegas with her best friends. Not only did Lizzo bust out some of her best dance moves to mark her 33rd trip aound the sun, but she also shared a series of gorgeous nude portraits she took with her best friends.

Never one to shy away from baring it all on social media, Lizzo shared three grid pots from her photoshoot. Two of the posts are group portraits, while one is all about Lizzo. Unsurprisingly, Lizzo looks stunning in all the shots.

Just ahead of her birthday, Lizzo had something else to celebrate—her album Cus I Love You has officially been on the Billboard charts for two years straight. Now that's a birthday present to remember.

Photo: Getty

