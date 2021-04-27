Lizzo Poses Nude With Her BFFs To Celebrate Her Birthday

Happy birthday, Lizzo!

On Tuesday (April 17), the 'Truth Hurts' singer celebrated her birthday. Just like everything Lizzo does, her birthday celebrations are not to be missed.

Lizzo took to Instagram to show off her birthday shenanigans, including a trip to Las Vegas with her best friends. Not only did Lizzo bust out some of her best dance moves to mark her 33rd trip aound the sun, but she also shared a series of gorgeous nude portraits she took with her best friends.