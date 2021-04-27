Feedback

Mac Miller Estate Announces 'The Book Of Mac' For October

By James Dinh

April 27, 2021

Mac Miller's life and legacy will be remembered in a new book, as per an announcement from the late rapper’s estate.

The Book of Mac: Remembering Mac Miller was written by DJBooth veteran Donna-Claire Chesman and offers fans a 320-page deep dive into the fallen star’s life and music. To pen the release, Chesman, a longtime fan of Miller since his mixtape days, interviewed a number of his close friends and collaborators, including Most Dope Family in Pittsburgh, Thundercat, Syd, Big Jerm, Rex Arrow, Wiz Khalifa, Benjy Grinberg, Just Blaze, Josh Berg and more. As you know, Miller died on September 7, 2018 from an accidental drug overdose. He was 26.

Chesman announced the book after wrapping up her Year of Mac editorial series on DJ Booth, which saw her commemorate his legacy through personal essays, interviews and more throughout late 2018 and 2019. "From Year of Mac to Book of Mac, it's been an incredible journey documenting Malcolm's music and legacy. Thank you to the 30-plus people I interviewed, to the family, and to the fans for trusting me with this story," she wrote on social media, adding, "This one's for you."

The Book of Mac: Remembering Mac Miller is currently available for pre-order via Amazon and priced at $28. It is scheduled for release on October 26.

