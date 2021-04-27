Michael B. Jordan Is Down To Go On ‘Family Feud’ With GF Lori Harvey’s Dad
By Peyton Blakemore
April 27, 2021
Michael B. Jordan doesn't back down from a challenge even when his girlfriend Lori Harvey's dad is involved.
While promoting his upcoming film Without Remorse, the 34-year-old actor, a.k.a The Sexiest Man Alive, revealed if he would be down to appear on Celebrity Family Feud, which is hosted by Steve Harvey.
“Celebrity Family Feud — get at me, that’d be f**king awesome," Michael said when asked if he would be interested in appearing on the game show. "That'd be pretty cool, actually. It's one of those shows you want to go on like Jeopardy!, you know what I mean or Wipeout…Wipeout is definitely one of them."
"I think I'd be pretty good," he admitted. "I'm pretty good at those type of questions and competitions. I think I'd be alright."
Michael's lack of nerves about possibly appearing on the game show may be because of the fact that he's been fully embraced by Lori's dad. Last month, while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Steve told Ellen that he approved of his daughter's new beau 100%.
"This guy is such a good guy, man," the comedian/media mogul said. "He is one of the nicest guys... I just can't find nothing wrong with him!"
In January, Michael confirmed his long-speculated relationship with Lori, posting not one but two caption-less photos of the two together. He opened up about the decision to go public with his relationship in a recent interview with People, saying, "I'm still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on. I am extremely happy."
Tom Clancy's Without Remorse is out on Amazon's Prime Video on April 30.
Photo: Getty Images