Michael B. Jordan doesn't back down from a challenge even when his girlfriend Lori Harvey's dad is involved.

While promoting his upcoming film Without Remorse, the 34-year-old actor, a.k.a The Sexiest Man Alive, revealed if he would be down to appear on Celebrity Family Feud, which is hosted by Steve Harvey.

“Celebrity Family Feud — get at me, that’d be f**king awesome," Michael said when asked if he would be interested in appearing on the game show. "That'd be pretty cool, actually. It's one of those shows you want to go on like Jeopardy!, you know what I mean or Wipeout…Wipeout is definitely one of them."

"I think I'd be pretty good," he admitted. "I'm pretty good at those type of questions and competitions. I think I'd be alright."