Miranda Lambert Cries Onstage During 1st Live Concert In Over A Year

By Regina Star

April 27, 2021

Miranda Lambert couldn’t contain her emotions during her recent concert comeback.

The “Bluebird” singer cried tears of joy as she delivered her first live gig in more than a year for a seated and socially distanced audience at Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth, Texas. It was a significant, emotional moment for the country songbird, who hadn’t played a concert since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

"First show back in over a year. I missed y'all so much," Lambert wrote of the precious moment on TikTok along with a video of her performing “The House That Built Me” with tears rolling down her face. At certain points, things became so heavy for Lambert during the show that the “Tin Man” songstress’ fans in the crowd sweetly filled in to assist with singing lines from some of her songs.

@mirandalambert

First show back. Love y’all ❤️

♬ original sound - Miranda Lambert

The performance was part of a sold-out, three-night showcase Lambert had launched from last Thursday to Sunday evening (April 25). She’ll be returning for more shows this upcoming weekend as well.

“No matter what I’ve ever done in my career and what I’m still gonna do, somehow I still feel most at home on a barstool under a neon sign,” Lambert told the crowd during opening night, according to Entertainment Tonight. “I walked in here and I took a little tour around, and I just felt so at home. I remembered why I do this and why I missed y’all’s faces so damn much.”

Photo: Getty Images

