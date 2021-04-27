More Little Caesars Stores Coming To Pacific Northwest, See Where

If you're a fan of Little Caesars, we have some good news for you.

The company plans to add more locations to the Pacific Northwest, Pizza Marketplace reported. The brand is looking to add over 50 franchise stores across Portland, oregon and Seattle by 2026. There are more than 120 locations in the region, according to reporters.

"We know the Pacific Northwest is ripe with aspiring entrepreneurs who value technology and innovation," Craig Sherwood, vice president of U.S Development at Little Caesars, said in a news release. "And, the benefits of our new contactless options for both delivery and carry-out have never been more important. This includes our signature Pizza Portal® pickup—the first heated, self-service mobile order pickup station in the restaurant industry—and our revolutionary Reserve-N-Ready® system for pickup and delivery. We are confident that our business model is a perfect fit for prospects in these key areas."

Little Caesars is also seeking single and multi-unit franchisees to grow their businesses, primarily in Beaverton, Tigard, Tacoma and Bellevue. "Little Caesars franchising investments start at around $360,000, with incentive programs for both veterans and first responders," according to Pizza Marketplace.

If you love pizza of all kinds, you may have something to look forward to over the next five years.

Photo: Getty Images