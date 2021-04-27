North Carolina Man Shot In The Back Of The Head By Police

The family of a North Carolina man who was shot and killed by police is demanding justice after they were shown heavily edited body camera footage from the incident.

Deputies were trying to arrest Andrew Brown Jr., 42, on a felony drug charge and blocked his vehicle in his driveway. As Brown attempted to flee, officers opened fire, striking him multiple times.

Officials have kept most of the details about the shooting under wraps but agreed to show his family body camera footage from one of the officers. The family, and their lawyer, said they have more questions than answers after watching just 20 seconds of footage from just one of the multiple officers at the scene.

The family's attorney, Chantel Cherry-Lassiter, said that Brown was not a threat to the officers and didn't start driving away until after they started shooting.

"His car was riddled with bullets, shooting him when he was not threatening them in any form or fashion," she said. "There were shell casing before he even backed out. So they were shooting at him when he was sitting there with his hands on the steering wheel in the driveway."

Brown's family said that the footage showed that he was shot in the back of the head.

"My dad got executed just trying to save his own life," Brown's son, Khalil Ferebee, told reporters. "It ain't right. It ain't right at all."

The family said they want to see footage from other officers and the dashcam footage from the police vehicles.

"They released a warrant saying all kinds of things about Andrew Brown, but they want to redact the face of police officers that killed Andrew Brown?" said Benjamin Crump, who is also representing the Brown family.

"Now, Andrew Brown didn't kill nobody. The police killed Andrew Brown. But we're going to protect them and not show their face and not say their names so we can see what their rap sheet is."

