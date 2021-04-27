Pharrell Williams Teams Up With Vistaprint For Mask Collection

Pharrell Williams is launching a new collection of face masks.

As per Billboard, the super-producer's creative collection, I Am Other, has teamed up with Vistaprint to release the colorful line, which sees vibrant designs by a group of diverse artists, including Tommy Mitchell, Nikkolas Smith and Six Sev. The reusable face masks are designed with replaceable filters, adjustable ear straps and stylish graphics for both adults and children. They are available for purchase for $15 apiece. A portion of the proceeds will go to the star's non-profit organization, Yellow, which focuses on "evening the odds" through education.

"i am OTHER believes that which makes you different makes you special – and they set that intention toward informing everything they do," a statement on the venture's website read. "For this Vistaprint face mask collaboration, i am OTHER is celebrating the artistry and magic in the OTHERS who are shaping our future."

Outside of his music career, Skateboard P remains an entrepreneur on all fronts. He recently joined the Miami hotel business with the launch of The Goodtime Hotel. Alongside nightlife industry vet David Grutman, the entertainer opened up the trendy hot spot to the South Beach community and it's a 266-Art Deco style facility, which aims to "provide a natural good time for all who come through," per a press release.