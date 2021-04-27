Police Say Woman Fatally Struck Man, Dog While Fleeing Another Hit-And-Run
By Kelly Fisher
April 27, 2021
Authorities have arrested woman accused of striking and killing a man and his dog while fleeing the scene of another hit-and-run in a Georgia suburb.
It happened in Sandy Springs, north of Atlanta, around 8 p.m. on Sunday evening (April 25), according to a Sandy Springs Police Department press release.
Officials identified the victim as Michael Farmer, 25, of Sandy Springs. His dog was a Catahoula named Bruce, according to police.
Police say Farmer was taking Bruce for a walk on Hammond Drive near Glenridge Drive when Dominique Houston, 38, allegedly ran them over and fled the scene. The man and his dog suffered fatal injuries, according to the release.
Minutes before the collision with Farmer and Bruce, Houston is accused of another hit-and-run accident near Roswell Road and Interstate 285, Sandy Springs Police Traffic Investigators found.
Officials believe Houston, of Newnan, was fleeing the first hit-and-run “at a high-rate of speed” when she struck Farmer and his dog.
Investigators teamed up with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office and managed to track down the 2020 white Chevy Malibu with a Florida license plate. They connected the vehicle to Houston and arrested her, according to the Sandy Springs Police Department.
Houston is charged with following too closely, two counts of hit-and-run, first-degree vehicular homicide and reckless driving. She was booked into the Fulton County Jail.
Photo: Sandy Springs Police Department