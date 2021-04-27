Police Say Woman Fatally Struck Man, Dog While Fleeing Another Hit-And-Run

Authorities have arrested woman accused of striking and killing a man and his dog while fleeing the scene of another hit-and-run in a Georgia suburb.

It happened in Sandy Springs, north of Atlanta, around 8 p.m. on Sunday evening (April 25), according to a Sandy Springs Police Department press release.

Officials identified the victim as Michael Farmer, 25, of Sandy Springs. His dog was a Catahoula named Bruce, according to police.

Police say Farmer was taking Bruce for a walk on Hammond Drive near Glenridge Drive when Dominique Houston, 38, allegedly ran them over and fled the scene. The man and his dog suffered fatal injuries, according to the release.