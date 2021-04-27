San Antonio's Lulu's Bakery Is Selling Off Everything After Closure
By Anna Gallegos
April 27, 2021
Goodbye three-pound cinnamon rolls.
The iconic Lulu's Bakery and Cafe that was known for its huge food and appearance on Man vs. Food permanently closed and is now selling off its inventory.
Technically, Lulu's shut down at the start of the pandemic but never reopened its doors despite saying the closure was temporary. It's official now since the restaurant is working with RCI Auction Group to sell off everything it owned.
The bakery's liquidation sale includes 364 items that people can bid on until Sunday, May 2. The auction includes everything from industrial kitchen equipment, to tables, display cases, signs, and even the restaurant's bright pink "check out these buns" shirts.
RCI is holding an item inspection day on Saturday at Lulu's for anyone who wants to check out the items before placing a bid.
Before Lulu's shut down at the start of the pandemic, a YouTuber called out the restaurant for calling the police on him and his crew. Competitive eater Randy Santel published a video in May 2020 saying that Lulu's management pulled out of an agreement to let him film himself eating their 21 oz. chicken fried steak in under 12 minutes before throwing him out.
Santel's video explaining his side of the situation has been seen more than 8 million times.
Photo: Getty Images