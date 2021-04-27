San Antonio's Lulu's Bakery Is Selling Off Everything After Closure

Goodbye three-pound cinnamon rolls.

The iconic Lulu's Bakery and Cafe that was known for its huge food and appearance on Man vs. Food permanently closed and is now selling off its inventory.

Technically, Lulu's shut down at the start of the pandemic but never reopened its doors despite saying the closure was temporary. It's official now since the restaurant is working with RCI Auction Group to sell off everything it owned.

The bakery's liquidation sale includes 364 items that people can bid on until Sunday, May 2. The auction includes everything from industrial kitchen equipment, to tables, display cases, signs, and even the restaurant's bright pink "check out these buns" shirts.

RCI is holding an item inspection day on Saturday at Lulu's for anyone who wants to check out the items before placing a bid.