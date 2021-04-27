In 2003, The White Stripes released their biggest hit, "Seven Nation Army." In 2011, The Glitch Mob unofficially remixed the song. Now, 10 years later, the EDM trio's bombastic rendition is finally seeing a proper release — something the remixers can't even believe.

"Over the years, SO many of you wrote asking us to release our remix of #thewhitestripes Seven Nation Army onto streaming platforms. It is a surreal honor to have something that started as a renegade remix transform into an official release," The Glitch Mob wrote on Twitter.

Aside from finally landing on streaming platforms, the track also got its very own music video, and it's a trippy one. The clip combine's the original video's imagery with some sci-fi elements, including an army of skeletons.

Watch the "Seven Nation Army (The Glitch Mob Remix)" video above.

In addition to its digital release, Jack White's Third Man Records is pressing "Seven Nation Army (The Glitch Mob Remix)" onto 7" vinyl. The B-side will be etched with the label's iconic logo. The record is slated for a July 9 release and can be preordered here.

The White Stripes and Glitch Mob also partnered with LA's Strangeloop Studios to drop the track as an NFT via Nifty Gateway. The collection features 6 unique pieces, including a one-of-one full song visualizer which also came with a 7” vinyl test pressing of the remix, and can be viewed here.

Photo: Pieter M. van Hattem