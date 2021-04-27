Tim Mcgraw And Faith Hill’s Daughter Gracie Honors Parents With New Tattoo

In addition to Gracie, Tim and Faith share two other children together: 22-year-old Maggie and 19-year-old Audrey. Tim recently shared the "beautiful" and "sad" parts of parenthood in an interview with his friend and new father, Friday Night Lights actor Garrett Hedlund.

“They were just babies. Our youngest is 19 and living in New York City now, I mean, it’s crazy. It goes by so fast,” said the proud "girl dad." “You think you’re giving them good life lessons. You know, as a parent—look, [laughs] you’re going to get half of everything wrong. That’s just the nature of it. There is no handbook with it.”

The country star added: “To look back now, over Faith [Hill] and I’s 25 years of marriage coming up in October, and see where we’re at and see where our kids are, see how fast it’s gone by, it’s almost… it’s unfathomable how time flies. And the next thing you know, they grow so fast and it’s like every two years there’s a different child that you have as they age.”

“It’s a beautiful thing, but it’s a sad thing at the same time,” Tim admitted. “You find yourself reflecting and looking back at pictures and thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, I remember that time, I remember when they looked like that.’ … It’s so sweet; there’s some melancholy that goes along with it as they age.”

