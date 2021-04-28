2 Teens On The Run After Escaping Louisiana Detention Center

Two teens are still on the run after escaping from a Louisiana juvenile detention center early Wednesday morning (April 28). Deputies with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office responded to Bridge City Center for Youth just after midnight after six juveniles managed to escape from the facility, WDSU reports.

According to the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ), one staff member at the facility was injured during the escape. They received treatment at a local hospital but have since been released.

Since their early-morning escape, four of the escaped juveniles have been caught and taken back into custody in Lafayette parish, the OJJ officials said. Law enforcement officials are still searching for the remaining two escapees, a 17 year old from New Orleans and 17 year old from Jefferson Parish.

Several agencies responded to the incident and assisted in the search for the escaped juveniles, including the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, Jefferson Parish Levee District Police, and State Police, but going forward the OJJ will be handling the case, WDSU reports.

Authorities are seeking assistance from the public in locating the remaining escaped teens. Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement or the command center at 225-328-0334 or 225-328-8402.

Photo: Getty Images