Ann Wilson Gives An Update On The Future Of Heart

Though Heart's hiatus officially came to an end in 2019, it's been nearly five years since the iconic sister duo of Nancy and Ann Wilson released their latest album, Beautiful Broken, and it sounds like we won't be getting new music any time soon.

During a recent visit to Consequence of Sound's Kyle Meredith with... podcast Ann gave fans an update on when she and Nancy plan to collaborate again.

"We haven't written together in a while," she confessed. "[Nancy] lives in the San Francisco area, and I live in Florida. The times when we see each other are the times when Heart tours. And, of course, for the last year Heart hasn't been able to tour, so I haven't seen her for a little while. You know ... she's living her life, and I'm living mine. She's collaborating with some really cool people, and so am I."

Though a new album isn't being planned "at present," that doesn't mean it will never happen. Ann went on to mention that when the time is right "I imagine we'll write together or we'll take some of these songs that she's writing and I'm writing and do them with Heart."

While fans eagerly await new tunes, they can also get excited about the upcoming Heart biopic that Ann confirmed late last year.

Photo: Getty Images