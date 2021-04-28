Feedback

How To Watch President Biden's First Address To Congress

By Bill Galluccio

April 28, 2021

President Joe Biden will deliver his first address to a joint session of Congres at 9 pm ET on Wednesday (April 28) night. The speech, which is not considered a State of the Union address, will be broadcast on every major television network, including ABCCBSNBCFoxCNNFox NewsC-SPAN, and MSNBC.

The address can also be streamed on YouTube from various sources, including the official account of the White House, the New York TimesWashington Post, and NPR.

You can also listen to the address on iHeartRadio and its network of news stations across the country.

Biden is expected to provide an update on the coronavirus pandemic and tout some of the early successes during his first 100 days in office. He will also unveil details about his $1.8 trillion "American Rescue Plan," which focuses on providing affordable childcare and higher education to Americans.

Biden's address will feel slightly different than previous times when other presidents have delivered remarks to Congress. Security will be stepped up due to concerns of unrest following the insurrection attempt on January 6, and the chamber will be less crowded due to social distancing requirements. The crowd will be limited to around 200 attendees. In previous years, upwards of 1,600 people have packed the room.

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott will deliver the Republican's rebuttal of Biden's speech.

Photo: Getty Images

