Lawsuit Claims Washington Deputy Allowed Killing By Not Arresting Armed Man

By Zuri Anderson

April 28, 2021

A woman is suing a Washington state county after a lawsuit claimed a deputy's negligence allowed the killing of her husband, according to the Associated Press via KOMO.

WARNING: The content discussed in this article could be considered disturbing. Viewer discretion advised.

A lawsuit filed in Spokane County Superior Court details a May 2019 incident where David Cholewinski aimed a gun at employees of his neighbor Benjamin Grosser. Deputies learned that the suspect followed an employee's work truck to the property, upset that the truck had cut him off the road, according to The Spokesman-Review.

The deputy that responded noted that Cholewinski seemed intoxicated with slurred speech and red eyes, according to the lawsuit. The document claims a sheriff's deputy could have arrested Cholewinski for assault but he ended up leaving. The deputy also enraged Cholewinski further by threatening that his guns could be taken away, according to the lawsuit.

Authorities said Cholewinski then fatally shot Grosser and killed himself.

"The lawsuit’s narrative differs from initial descriptions from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office," reporters wrote. A Spokane County Sheriff's Office spokesperson says the county will not comment on pending litigation.

Photo: Getty Images

