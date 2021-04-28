Lil' Kim To Release Memoir 'The Queen Bee' In November

Lil Kim's 30-year legacy will be celebrated and dissected by the icon herself in her upcoming memoir.

On Wednesday (April 28), the rapper announced The Queen Bee, which she wrote alongside author Kathy Iandoli, the woman behind the upcoming Aaliyah biography. The book will be published by Hachette Books and is said to raise the bar on what we know of her career. "I'm excited to finally get to tell my story after all this time," she said in a statement to PEOPLE. "Many people have thought they knew the story of Lil' Kim, but they have no idea."

"Lil' Kim not only blazed trails for women in hip-hop, but also inspired the careers of those who followed," reads the book's press release. "However, life at the top hasn't been easy, either. Lil' Kim also talks about the hidden moments of her reign: her complicated high-profile relationships, the misogynistic industry she fought to change through sex positivity, the challenging double standards of self-image and beauty in the spotlight, and the momentous act of loyalty that ultimately landed her in prison."

Lil Kim, born Kimberly Denise Jones, grew up in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, and spent her teenage years rapping, alongside the Notorious B.I.G., before becoming romantic with the late legend. She went on to make a name for herself when she joined the rap collective, Junior M.A.F.I.A., as the only female in the entourage and released her debut, Hard Core, in 1996. She continued to dominate the rap scene until she was met with legal troubles and sent to prison. Fast forward to 2006, the superstar was released from prison after almost 10 months behind bars.

The Queen Bee is scheduled for release on November 2.