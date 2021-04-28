Man Busted At New York Airport With 35 Birds Hidden In His Clothing

Customs and Border Patrol agents busted a man trying to smuggle 35 songbirds into the United States at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City. Officials said that agents searched Kevin Andre McKenzie, 36, as he went through customs after arriving on a flight from Georgetown, Guyana.

During the search, the agents uncovered 35 finches stuffed inside hair curlers that were attached to the inside of his jacket and around his ankles. He was arrested and charged with unlawfully importing finches into the United States.

People who import birds from other countries must obtain a special permit, and the birds must be quarantined for 30 days to prevent the spread of disease.

McKenzie told investigators that he was paid $500 upfront to smuggle the birds and was promised an additional $2,500 when he delivered them. Finches are known for their beautiful singing voices and can fetch up to $10,000 apiece on the black market. The birds are used in singing contests, where people can wager on which bird has the best voice.

McKenzie was released after posting a $25,000 bond.

This is not the first time that people have been busted smuggling finches into the United States at JFK. In 2019, a man was busted trying to smuggle 34 finches, while two men were nabbed in 2018 with 26 of the valuable songbirds as they tried to pass through customs.

Photo: U.S. Attorney's Office