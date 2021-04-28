Matt James and Rachel Kirkconnell are officially on again.

After rumors started swirling that the Bachelor exes had rekindled their romance, James confirmed to People he's currently working things out with Kirkconnell. "I've seen Rachael a handful of times," he told the outlet. "I'm not pursuing any relationships right now outside of that. I said I was going to focus on my relationship with her and that means focusing on it."

James and Kirkconnell split earlier this year following Kirkconnell's racism controversy. While James' season was airing, it was revealed on social media that Kirkconnell had attended an Antebellum south-themed frat party in 2018. She was accused of liking and sharing racist posts on social media, as well. Kirkconnell apologized for her past behaviors on Instagram, however, James decided to call it quits with his final rose recipient.

A few short months after his season ended, however, James was spotted with Kirkconnell on two separate occasions. On Saturday (April 24), James and Kirkconnell were photographed hanging out in Santa Monica, California. In photos published by TMZ, the former item was seen grabbing a drink together at a bar called JuneShine with some friends. They were previously seen catching up in New York City, as well.

Shortly after their NYC reunion, a source told Us Weekly Kirkconnell "reached out to Matt to see if he would be open to meeting with her." Not only that, but they've reportedly “been communicating this whole time and she’s been updating him on how she’s been educating herself.”

When People asked James if his ex had been doing the work she promised to pursue following their split, the former Bachelor said "that's something you could talk to her about." Right now, he's focusing on the "work that I'm doing in the community and with the [marathon] training."

