Mother Of Four Wins A House On 'Wheel Of Fortune'

By Hayden Brooks

April 28, 2021

One Wheel of Fortune contestant made history on Tuesday (April 27) when she won a brand-new home in a bonus round of the trivia show.

After completing the phrase "I caught a glimpse," Laura Trammell of Mission Viejo scored the major victory amid "Home Sweet Home" week, which runs through April 30. Wheel of Fortune partnered with Minto Communities and Margaritaville to add the home envelope to the bonus wheel, which offered up the $375,000 valued residence in Latitude Margaritaville, a "55-and-better active adult community."

"I am beyond excited, I'm still in shock. I can't believe that just happened," the mother of four told host Pat Sajak after the victory. Trammell is a six-grade teacher who recently learned ASL and currently teaches it to her pupils.

As for the first person she planned to tell of her victory, Trammell said that she was going to inform her husband, Dave. "Oh my God! Wow! You went on Wheel and you won a home?!?! You're awesome," he responded.

Photo: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune

