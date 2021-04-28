'Poop Wall' Divides Michigan Farm Property Following Neighbor Argument

Neighborly disputes typically don’t have such crappy endings — but that didn’t stop a Michigan man from apparently dealing with an argument in an unusual way.

He opted to build a 250-foot-long wall to divide his property from his neighbor’s in Lodi Township.

The wall is made of poop.

"Normally they spread it on the field but they decided to make a fence out of it," Wayne Lambarth told Fox 2. He said it all started with a property-line battle last year. The two neighbors were apparently arguing over the now-divided farm that Lambarth’s grandfather developed a century ago.

Other residents of the home say windows must stay closed, or else the “whole upstairs” of the house will reek of the “s--- pile” that lines the perimeter of their neighbor's property outside.

But the neighbor who built the 250-foot barrier insists, it’s not what it looks like: "It's not a poop wall. It's a compost fence,” he told Fox 2, mumbling at a point that his neighbors might not appreciate it.

Whatever it is, it appears to be here to stay, according to Fox 2.

Officials say that since the poop is on the neighbor’s property, there’s nothing they can do about it.

Photo: Getty Images