Rihanna's Savage X Fenty company is not only a billion-dollar business, it's one of the 100 most influential companies in the world!

On Wednesday (April 28), TIME magazine released its first-ever "TIME100 Most Influential Companies" list — an expansion of their TIME100 franchise— that "highlights businesses making an extraordinary impact around the world."

The diverse list features various businesses across sectors, including health care, entertainment, transportation, technology, fashion and more. According to TIME, they evaluated each company on key factors, including "relevance, impact, innovation, leadership, ambition, and success," and came up with a list of influential 100 businesses that are "helping to chart an essential path forward."

Rihanna's global lingerie brand, which launched in May 2018, earned a spot on the exclusive list for more reasons than one. However, TIME cited its resonating ethos, which centers on size-inclusivity and body positivity, as one of the main reasons for the online brand's incredible growth by more than 200% in 2020, despite the pandemic. TIME also noted Savage X Fenty's recent investment round that will expand Savage X Fenty into the world of physical retail.