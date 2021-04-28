Royal Expert Thinks Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Could Topple The Monarchy

Could Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's candid remarks about what life is really like as a member of the Royal Family have lasting effects on the monarchy? One royal expert seems to think so. According to Anna Pasternak, author of Princess in Love and The Real Wallis Simpson: A New History of the American Divorcee Who Became the Duchess of Windsor, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might just topple the monarchy.

While speaking with Vanity Fair about Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey, Pasternak said the "feud" between the Sussexes and their fellow royals could bring about the end of the monarchy. She believes things will be very different after Queen Elizabeth's historic reign comes to an end one day.

"I’m not 100% sure that we will see Charles ascend to the throne," Pasternak said. "The Sussexes have sparked something so fundamentally incendiary in this country that it is changing the face of Britain, and I think the monarchy as an archaic institution may well topple."

One of the ways Pasternak believes Harry and Meghan's critiques of The Firm could lead to lasting changes within the institution is in the line of succession. "It may be that there is such a groundswell of public opinion against [Prince Charles] that it’s deemed by the firm preferable for William to ascend then because he’s younger, more relatable," she revealed.

As for a reconciliation between the Sussexes and the Royal Family, Pasternak has her doubts. "I truly wonder if Meghan will ever set foot on British soil again," she told the outlet.

Photo: Getty